“Only goodness and steadfast love shall pursue me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of Hashem for many long years.” PSALMS 23:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 23 has stood by the Jewish people as their support through the darkest days of persecution and exile. Over the centuries, no evil murderer or terrible tragedy has been able to crush the resilient spirit of the Jews, when they remember that “You are with me” (verse 4). King David certainly has a difficult life. While he never gives up hope, as he knows that Hashem is with him, he longs for times when he can live comfortably in the Holy Land while “goodness and steadfast love shall pursue me all the days of my life.” The concluding phrase “I shall dwell in the house of Hashem for many long years” uses the Hebrew word v’shavtee (ושבתי), ‘to dwell.’ However, the word also means ‘I will return.’ Here, King David prays not only to dwell in God’s palace, but that he will be found worthy of returning there frequently.