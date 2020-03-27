The Bible’s ‘Vaccine’ Against Coronavirus is to Stop Gossiping says Rabbi

“Guard your tongue from evil, your lips from deceitful speech.” Psalms 34:14

In a YouTube video that has been viewed over 17,000 times since March 22, Rabbi Mendel Kessin offered a practical approach to protecting oneself from contracting the coronavirus while helping to bring redemption closer.



Kessin is an international speaker and noted Torah scholar. In his talks, he frequently connects current world events to the impending Messianic redemption.





In his most recent talk, Kessin is seen sitting in a kitchen, as opposed to one of the synagogues where his talks are usually filmed. In 75 minutes, he lays out a step-by-step analysis of the deeper significance of the coronavirus and makes the case that God introduced the coronavirus into the world in order to repair the exact problems that are keeping the Messiah from being revealed. In Kessin’s words, “The coronavirus is designed to speed up the geula (redemption process).”



According to Kessin, the collective sins of sinat chinam (baseless hatred) and lashon hara (evil speech) are significant obstacles to moving redemption forward.



In Jewish thought, lashon hara is any kind of speech that is harmful or damaging to others. There are many specific and detailed laws that help Jews understand what is and is not permissible to say about another person and under what circumstances. At the same time, since most people are speaking to others all day long, there are an infinite number of opportunities to transgress these laws.



Gossip, slander, defamation of character and all manner of derogatory speech about others are forms of prohibited speech. According to Kessin, God is enraged by the amount of prohibited speech that exists in the world and by how this contributes to a lack of unity and to hatred among people.



Among the unique characteristics of the coronavirus pandemic are social distancing and quarantine. According to Kessin, these actions serve as atonements for the sin of prohibited speech.



How so? Since quarantine and social distancing limit social interactions between people, they serve to reduce the amount of prohibited speech in which people engage.



He also commented that when you quarantine yourself, you avoid spreading the virus to others which is an act of chesed (loving kindness) that builds unity.



Another fascinating angle Kessin pointed out is that the power of speech comes from our breath. When our breath is used to speak prohibited, derogatory words against others, the measure-for-measure punishment is denying a person the ability to breathe freely. As is well-known, breathing issues are a prime characteristic of the coronavirus.



To summarize, at this crucial point in history, God requires Jews to stop speaking negatively about others so He can move the geula process forward. Rabbi Kessin urged all Jews to review two laws of prohibited speech each day.



To that end, he is currently creating a curriculum for learning the laws of lashon hara. In addition, the Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation has long been a valuable source of information about the spiritual benefits of guarding one’s tongue.



How Does This Apply To Non-Jews?



To learn about how these laws apply to non-Jews, Breaking Israel News spoke to Rabbi Aaron David Poston, community rabbi and educator in Jerusalem. Poston has decades of experience working with non-Jews who are interested in coming closer to Torah.



He explained that there are various rabbinic opinions about the extent to which non-Jews must also be careful about their speech. “Even according to the opinion they are not obligated like Jews in [the specific laws of] lashon hara, they are absolutely obligated under the [civil] laws of their country. They have laws of libel and [defamation of others] in public.



“Every Jew knows the punishment for lashon hara is quarantine.





So Miriam was shut out of camp seven days; and the people did not march on until Miriam was readmitted. Numbers 12:15





“Everyone is talking about it now,” he commented.



Poston encourages non-Jews “to stop hurting their neighbors with lashon hara,” even before they “try to keep a kosher diet.”



He further argued that, since evil speech can result in serious harm to others, “this could even be a subcategory of [the Noahide prohibition of] murder.” For those non-Jews who desire closeness to God, “character development is a definitely the place to start.



“Why is it that according to all Sages, [people from the Nations] are permitted to learn the Five Books of Moses and the rest of the Tanach (Hebrew Scriptures)? For what purpose? To learn ethical behaviour of course,” Poston concluded.