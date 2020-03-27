Return of Black Death Blood Libel As Anti-Semites of All Sorts Blame Jews for Coronavirus

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

As the number of infections top 530,000 worldwide and more than 24,000 have died from the pandemic coronavirus, anti-semites of all sorts are echoing the blood libels from 700 years ago when the Jews were blamed for the Black Death that killed over 100 million people.

RICK WILES

Rick Wiles, a pastor that was recently banned from YouTube for hate speech violations, referred to Judaism as a “false religion” while claiming the source of the pandemic was Jews’ refusal to accept Jesus as the Messiah.

“Stay out of those things, there’s a plague in them. God’s dealing with false religions,” said Wiles. “God’s dealing with people who oppose his son, [Jesus]. He’s dealing with the forces of Antichrist. And there’s a plague moving upon the earth right now, and the people that are going into the synagogues are coming out of the synagogues with the virus.”

“It’s spreading in Israel through the synagogues,” he continued. “Let me tell you Mr. Netanyahu, let me tell you ADL: God. God is spreading it in your synagogues. You’re under judgment because you oppose his son, the Lord [Jesus].”

Wiles also claimed that the U.S. outbreak first began at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, D.C. on March 2. The first cases of the coronavirus were actually reported in Washington State on the other side of the continent.

Wiles news outlet, TruNews, has over 100,000 followers on Facebook. Wiles is a non-denominational senior pastor at Flowing Streams Church in Vero Beach, Florida. His website, TruNews, is known for promoting racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Though many media claim that Wiles supports President Trump, he is very critical of the president for coming under the influence of the Jews, most notably Trump’s Jewish daughter and son-in-law.

Last month, Wiles labeled the Democrat push to impeach President Trump a “Jew coup.” The video warned Christians that Jews intend to take over the U.S. and “kill millions of Christians.” At the time, TruNews had over 185,000 subscribers on YouTube and its videos had garnered some 17 million views.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Rick Wiles said. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas. This country could be in civil war at Christmastime. Members of the U.S. military are going to have to take a stand just like they did in the 1860s with the Civil War. They are going to have to decide: are you fighting for the North or the South?”

Wiles specifically targeted this news site and its reporter, Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz, as a “Kabbalist wizard.” He also claimed that pro-Israel Christians were in “a marriage with Satan.”

IRAN BLAMES JEWS

Iran has been blamed for mishandling the outbreak and misreporting data on its spread. But the Iranian government knows who to blame to divert the guilt. The Iranian Student’s News Agency (ISNA) reported that Gen. Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that the coronavirus may be the product of an “American biological invasion.” He claimed claims that the virus is a “Zionist biological terrorist attack,” in line with previous allegations that the so-called Zionist regime has conducted “12 bioterrorist attacks against the people of Iran.”

Even Iranian scientists have joined in the fray. Ali Karami, a professor at the IRGC-run Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, appeared on Iranian state television to describe coronavirus as a “biological ethnic weapon” specifically created by the “Americans and Zionist regime” to target Iranian DNA, transferring the blame from the Iranian government to the Israeli scientist who designed the disease. He used the high-incidence of COVID-19 in Italy as proof, claiming that “the genetics of the Italian people are very similar to the Iranian people.”

JEW HATERS USING THE VIRUS TO ATTACK JEWS

“From pushing the idea that Jews created the coronavirus virus to sell vaccines to encouraging infected followers to try to spread the illness to the Jewish community and law enforcement, as the coronavirus has spread, we have observed how white-supremacists, neo-Nazis and others have used this to drive their own conspiracy theories, spread disinformation and incite violence on their online platforms,” Michael Masters, the head of Secure Communities Network, an umbrella group that coordinates security for Jewish organizations and synagogues around the country, said in a report by YNet.

A video posted by the group on Twitter graphically illustrated how this looks in everyday life. In the video, an employee at a Toyota dealership in the upstate town of Goshen told an Orthodox Jewish potential customer to leave because the “Jews spread the virus.”

NEW YORK: VIDEO: Johnston Toyota in Orange County refuses to serve Jewish customer, with maintenance worker saying “You are spreading the virus.” pic.twitter.com/TePb6KjiJx — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) March 23, 2020



As if blaming the Jews weren’t bad enough, the FBI reported that racist extremist groups, including neo-Nazis and other white supremacists, are encouraging members who contract novel coronavirus to spread the contagion to cops and Jews “through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

Last week, the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement held a digital awards ceremony Human-rights advocate and former Jewish Agency head Natan Sharansky condemned all forms of anti-Semitism from the left, right, and in particular, emanating from political Islam, which he blamed for a significant role in the current day resurgence of anti-Semitism. He called out the recent propaganda evident in Turkey, Iran, Jordan and elsewhere.

“The idea that Jews are behind the virus, that Jews want to destroy markets, to make money or that Israel is behind it … there is nothing new in it. We saw it during the Black Death in the Middle Ages. There was broad belief that Jews were behind it,” said Sharansky. “The difference between then and now is that today the State of Israel is strong; we are fighting anti-Semitism, and we will defeat it.”

“See what happened in the U.K., when people took to the streets and said they wouldn’t allow their country to be filled with hatred,” said Carr. “They acted against the rise of anti-Semitism and caused an earthquake.”

TURKEY

A report in the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) noted that on March 6, Fatih Erbakan, head of Refah Party and the son of former prime minister Necmettin Erbakan, was reported to have said in a speech: “Though we do not have certain evidence, this virus serves Zionism’s goals of decreasing the number of people and preventing it from increasing, and important research expresses this. Erbakan said: ‘Zionism is a five-thousand-year-old bacteria that has caused the suffering of people.'” Erbakan is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and has even been described as the president’s mentor.

A report by Donna Rachel Edmunds in JPost noted that the pandemic has brought out blatant anti-Semitism in the Turkish media. On March 10, Abdurrahman Dilipak, a columnist for the daily Yeni Akit, blamed the virus on the Jews.

“Once they have finished their work with the gays and lesbians, of whom they appear to take ownership, their plan for their ‘removal’ is ready on the table, and this is an ordinary and easy task for them. It’s as if for them a woman is just a bionic robot doing its incubation duty on a human farm. But of course, they think that the population of the world must first be greatly decreased. The most cowardly example of this is the subversion and sterilization of the family! This is what they want to do. Maybe tomorrow they will present the vaccine for corona as a medicine, and they will add something sterilizing to it. And you know how the virus can spread on money, so that’s good for Bitcoin.”

Jews, Zionists have organized & engineered #Corona virus as biological weapon just like bird flue & Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF). They want to design the world, seize countries, neuter the world’s population. Comments on President #Erdogan‘s TV network in #Turkey pic.twitter.com/m6l0W1Ty4f — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) March 11, 2020



JEWS HATING JEWS

On March 22, Ariel Gold, a prominent activist for Code Pink, tweeted: “International Law: Israel is culpable for every coronavirus death in Gaza.” On March 23, she added, “Israel and the U.S. are culpable for every coronavirus death in Gaza: the Siege must be lifted.”

Gold is Jewish by birth. Code Pink is an internationally active NGO that describes itself as a “grassroots peace and social justice movement working to end U.S.-funded wars and occupations, to challenge militarism globally and to redirect our resources into health care, education, green jobs, and other life-affirming activities”. Ariel Gold is active in the BDS movement and has been prohibited by the government from entering Israel.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a left-wing activist organization focused on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, created a petition to “Tell Congress: End the Gaza blockade” because “COVID-19 is uniquely threatening to Palestinians in Gaza.” “Israel has supplied just 200 COVID-19 tests for almost 2 million people,” the petition claimed. It should be noted that Gaza receives billions of dollars in humanitarian aid, much of which has been usurped by Hamas, a terrorist organization that is the elected government. Much of those funds are used to build up a terrorist infrastructure targeting Israel. In the last war in Gaza, it was discovered that a hospital was used to store weapons and to torture those who opposed the Hamas rule. The blockade prevents arms from entering Gaza and the Palestinian government refuses to allow an arrangement in which a neutral third-party would inspect shipments.

B’Tselem, a Jerusalem-based non-profit organization which documents alleged Israeli human rights violation published an article on its website, “Abuse of Palestinians overrides fear of COVID-19,” claiming that arrests in Jerusalem “exposes residents to substantial, completely unnecessary health risks, as it encourages gatherings and forces arrested residents, including many minors, to leave home and be around strangers.” It should be noted that B’Tselem refuses to report human rights violations carried out against Palestinians by the Palestinian Authority.

BLACK DEATH

During the Black Death in Europe from 1348 to 1351, Jews were blamed for the pandemic that killed over 100 million people, nearly half the population of Europe. This led to countless pogroms and at least 510 Jewish communities were destroyed in this period. In many cities, the civil authorities either did little to protect the Jewish communities or actually abetted the rioters. The pogroms motivated by the plague continued until 20 years after the plague disappeared.