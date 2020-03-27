“Keep lies and false words far from me; Give me neither poverty nor riches, But provide me with my daily bread” PROVERBS 30:8 (The Israel Bible™)

We often think how grateful we would be to have wealth or abundance. This verse points out that often, riches do not lead people to gratitude, but rather to smugness and self-satisfaction. If we have too much of a good thing, we may come to believe we have earned it, and forget Hashem’s hand in our lives. In fact, the Bible warns that forgetting the Lord and attributing one’s wealth to his own power and might is one of the dangers of the blessing of bounty in the Land of Israel (Deuteronomy 8:7-18). Conversely, if we lack something in our lives, we may come to curse God, forgetting He has our best interests at heart. Hence, we should hope to always have just enough for our needs – not to feel the strain of lack, but also not the pride of luxury.