“Therefore prophesy, O mortal, and say to Gog: Thus said Hashem: Surely, on that day, when My people Yisrael are living secure, you will take note” EZEKIEL 38:14 (The Israel Bible™)

In Yechezkel’s final apocalyptic vision, Gog and Magog make their evil preparations to invade Israel. They see the people dwelling in the land in security and prosperity, and feel that the time is ripe to attack. Hashem tells Gog and Magog that through their evil, they will be destroyed, and God’s name will be sanctified throughout the world (verse 16). This verse gives us a hint into the mind of Israel’s enemies. The sight of the People of Israel living in peace and quiet in Eretz Yisrael motivates them to attack. Although Israel poses no threat, her enemies are prepared to risk everything to see her destroyed. But as God makes clear, He will never allow that to happen.