Monkeys Terrorizing an Empty Thailand Relates to Deuteronomy 7 explains Rabbi

Rabbi Yosef Mizrahi gave a lecture recently where he explained a verse in the Bible and how it relates to a recent phenomenon in Thailand.

As the rabbi explains, in Thailand, the masses of tourists often feed the wild monkeys roaming the streets. But since Thailand is now empty of tourists, the monkeys have no one left to feed them. And so, they are attacking the locals. “Animals come when people vacant the place” the rabbi explains.

The rabbi went on to explain that the reason Thailand attracts so many tourists to begin with is because: “there is a lot of not modest things going on there.”

And since there are no more tourists, thousands of monkeys are attacking locals “viciously” he adds. The reason he says the monkeys are attacking the people is because the monkeys got used to the “million” tourists feeding them bananas and peanuts. “Now nobody comes. So who do they demand their food from? – From the locals. So now they have a fear.” The rabbi then goes into the risks involved with eating near the monkeys saying: “if you hold something that you eat – danger over there, unbelievable!”

The rabbi relates this phenomenon to a passage in Deuteronomy 7:

Hashem your God will dislodge those peoples before you little by little; you will not be able to put an end to them at once, else the wild beasts would multiply to your hurt. (deuteronomy 7:22)

Using this passage as an explanation as to why God didn’t rid Israel of all the nations at once, Rabbi Mizrachis notes: “If Hashem will bring in one shot and all the nations will die, there will be a massive amount of animals coming to eat their bodies.”

“In the Torah, when Hashem told us that we’re going to go to Israel, he is going to kick out the seven idol-worshiping nations that live there. Hashem said that he is going to keep them away but not in one shot but Slowly slowly.”

The reason he explains why God did not expel them in one shot is because “Hashem said if I kick them all in one shot, all the bad animals will come.”