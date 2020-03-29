Passage in Isaiah about Quarantine has Same Numerical Value as ‘Corona’

Go, my people, enter your chambers, And lock your doors behind you. Hide but a little moment, Until the indignation passes. Isaiah 26:20 (The Israel Bible™)

While many are connecting a lesser-known passage in Isaiah with the coronavirus, one rabbi took it a step further.

Rabbi Alon Anava in a recent lecture noted that the actual words of Isaiah 26, which speaks about the nation of Israel hiding out in their homes for a while has the same gematria (numerical value) as the word ‘Corona’.

Go, my people, enter your chambers, And lock your doors behind you. Hide but a little moment, Until the indignation passes. (Isaiah 26:20)

Rabbi Anava notes that the phrase “my people, enter your chambers”, which in hebrew is: ‘עַמִּי בֹּא בַחֲדָרֶיךָ’ has the numerical value of 367. “You know what other word has the same numerical value of 367? You guessed it right – ‘Corona'(קורונה)” he notes.

“So nothing here is by chance. Everything is already calculated and predestined.”