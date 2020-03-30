CFOIC Donates NIS 200,000 to help Judea and Samaria Families Affected by Coronavirus

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Christian Friends of Israeli Communities (CFOIC Heartland) donated food vouchers to hundreds of families in Judea and Samaria, part of its ongoing activities to support the people of this vital Biblcial area. In a meeting with Samaria Regional Council Mayor Yossi Dagan, CFOIC Heartland Director Sondra Oster Baras presented food vouchers to help the families in the region, in conjunction with the Social Services Department.

Yossi Dagan expressed his deepest appreciation for the ongoing support of CFOIC Heartland: “ I want to thank Sondra, a true friend of ours, with a huge heart and amazing professionalism, she helps so many communities in Samaria, so many people in such a variety of areas, from social services to security and medical needs, and even playgrounds for children. Everything that is needed and always from the heart.”

Baras: “ For the past 22 years, we have developed relationships with Christians from all over the world and have connected them to the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria. Beyond the generous donations, we have created a circle of enthusiastic supporters who believe in the right of the Jewish people to the entire Land of Israel.”

As part of the emergency campaign to assist families affected by Coronavirus, who have lost their jobs or are struggling to support their families even as they are forced to stay home, CFOIC Heartland also provided food vouchers to needy families in Karnei Shomron, the Benjamin region and the Gush Etzion region. CFOIC Heartland has donated millions of dollars over the years to a variety of needs in Judea and Samaria.