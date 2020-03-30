As the world is gripped by one of the worst epidemics since World War Two, it is no coincidence that Israel and its citizens are at the forefront of finding a cure and developing innovative solutions to beat the Corona Virus. At the beginning of March, Israeli scientists working for Migal, The Galilee Research Institute, announced that they are on the cusp of finding a vaccine for the virus, a result which if proven correct, after final testing, will be an incredible achievement. In addition to this scores of Israeli high-tech companies, have for the past two weeks, churned out technological solutions to curb infection, from diagnosis, mitigation, patient tracking, protecting medical staff, to education and exercise for the homebound.

This does not surprise me, as contrary to what most people understand about Israel, Israel and its citizens have, since inception, been at the forefront of leading humanitarian initiatives worldwide and display an uncompromising desire for the welfare, protection and advancement of all human life, in Israel, the Middle East and throughout the world.

For the past seven years, through an initiative I founded to assist non-profit organizations in Israel, I have worked with countless entrepreneurs, organizations and charities working to improve their immediate and global surroundings. As a result of this, I recently published a book, STATE OF THE HEART, (Urim Publications,) which is a collection of over 50 stories, personal interviews, and photographs, that describe the benevolence and altruism that characterizes the nation of Israel.

Today, Israel has over 32,000 non-for-profit organizations, more than any other country per-capita and in every field imaginable; it has always been amongst first nations to provide international aid following global natural and unnatural disasters, both with countries we have diplomatic relations with and those we do not; Israel extended humanitarian aid to thousands of wounded Syrians during the countries civil-war, eventhough Syria still considers Israel its greatest enemy; Israel has always sought peace with its Arab neighbors and polls show that the majority of Israeli’s want peace with the Palestinians, albeit disagree as to if and how it can be achieved.

STATE OF THE HEART does not intend to portray Israel as a perfect country or seek to over-simplify or ignore the myriad of complexities and issues facing Israeli society. Nor does it attempt to explain or delve into the many contributing factors behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There are many other books for that. STATE OF THE HEART is rather a book about people and a look at the motivations, influences and philosophies that drive them to take action for the betterment of the world.

As we all await anxiously to see where this global pandemic takes us and hope and pray that it will be behind us quickly, we can be reassured that, at least in Israel, there are countless individuals working to find a solution.

