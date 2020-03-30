PA Accuses IDF of Infecting Muslims with Coronavirus

“Kings of the earth take their stand, and regents intrigue together against Hashem and against His anointed” Psalms 2:2 (The Israel Bible™)

In a blood libel echoing those made during the Back Death, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh shared a video on Facebook of a speech he made in which he accused Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of deliberately spreading COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday.

“This is racism and hatred of people who long for the death of the other. We will record this in the list of crimes [against Israel], ” Shtayyeh said.

In his address, Shtayeh called on Israel to release convicted terrorists from prison. Inexplicably, he also called on Israel to release “particularly the sick, women and children” without specifying where or for what reason Israel is holding them.

He added that Israel should be responsible to pay up to 90,000 Palestinian workers to cover their enforced absence from work.

Shtayyeh is a senior adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who appointed him to his post. Abbas assumed office in 2005 for a four year term and since the Palestinian Authority does not hold elections, he is still serving.

At a pre-Christmas rally in the Arab-Christian city of Bir Zeit las December, Shtayyeh described Jesus as a “Palestinian guerrilla fighter” and claimed that Jesus mother Mary was an exculsively Muslim figure. He also claimed Jerusalem as a Muslim city.

Shtayyeh has objected to humanitarian projects that would improve the lives of Gazans. Last summer, he objected to a hospital that was built as part of an agreement between Hamas and Israel. Last December, Shtayyeh objected to plans for a US hospital that will be built near the Gaza border, as well as the industrial cities, ports and floating islands. He claimed they “embody the US plan that refuses to acknowledge the political demands and national rights of the Palestinian people.”