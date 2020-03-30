Forty-Two Rabbis Died from Coronavirus: None of them from Israel

And the dust returns to the ground As it was, And the lifebreath returns to Hashem Who bestowed it. Ecclesiastes 12:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Right before Rabbi Mordechai Gurary z”l died of coronavirus, the prominent Torah scholar who served as the rabbi of the Chevra Shas synagogue in NYC made a video address asking God for miracles to save the Jewish community from the Chinese pandemic.

But to date, forty-two rabbis have died from coronavirus, all from the diaspora. And although there is a comparable amount of orthodox rabbis in the diaspora, none of the deceased are from Israel. Below is a list of the deceased rabbis and where they are from:

New York

Reb Berl Kohn, z”l, 95 years old.

Reb Aharon Leib Schneid, z”l

Reb Yeshaya Englard, z”l, 66 years old.

Reb Avraham Yaakov Katz, z”l (Boro Park-Linden), 71 years old

Reb Yisroel (Izzy) Fogel Z”L from Boro Park.

Reb Zvi Yehuda Schmidt, z”l, one of the owners of the Paskez Candy company.

Reb Yitzchok Banash Z”L. He was 50 years old.

Reb Mordechai Zev Halberstam Z”L, 42-years-old, from the Bobover Kehillah.

Reb Dovid Don Reiss z”l, 77-years-old, and a prominent Belzer Chosid.

Reb Aharon Hersh Kleinman, z”l.

Reb Yitzchak Warman, 91 years old. Comptroller of Women’s League.

Rav Yosef Yitzchak Grossman, z”l, age 65, leaving behind his wife Leah and six children.

Reb Aryeh Roth, an elder Sanzer chassid who recently moved to Boro Park from Bnei Brak.

Reb Yisroel Menachem Rosenberg, z”l, 70 years old. Shamash in Swan Lake shul.

Reb Avraham (Romi) Kohn, z”l, 92 years old

Reb Mordechai Zev Halberstadt, z”l

Reb Dovid Farkash, z”l

Reb Tzvi Elimelech Hoenig, z”l, 48 years old.

Reb Boruch Hersh Feder z”i. 73 years old, a long-time melamed in Satmar of Williamsburg.

Reb Avraham Yehoshua Freund, z”l

Reb Slomo Zev Fried, z”l

Reb Yechiel Michel Rosenfeld, z”l

Reb Tzvi Elimelech Kahana, z”l

Reb Mordechai Mendel Gutman, z”l, 55 years old.

Hagaon HaRav Shimon Susholtz, zt”l, Mora D’asra of Cong Keren Orah in Kensington.

Harav Yaakov Yitzchak Speigel, zt”l, Ostrov-Kalishiner Rebbe

Harav Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim, upper 70s.

Reb Moishe Leifer, z”l, Lawrence

NJ

Reb Avrohom Eliezer Gordon, z”l. Long time Rebbi in Yeshiva Bais Dovid of Monsey.

Rabbi Avraham Levi Bressler, z”l, Rosh Chaburah and mechaber of seforim.

Rabbi Chaim Weil, z”l.

R’ Lipa Friedrich, z”l, Monsey, 39 years old

Reb Pinchos Tzvi Elimelech Goldminzer, z”l, New Square

Rabbi Gershon Sabel, z”l, Executive at Yedei Chesed for special needs community in Monsey.

Rav Menachem Mordechai Nissim, z”l, age 69.

Rav Chaim Tzvi Dovid Konikov ,z”l, Rebbi for many years at Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim, eminent ba’al koreh, age 58.

Harav Mordechai Gurary, Rav of the Chevra Shas Shul, one of the most prominent Rabbanim in Crown Heights, age 84.

Los Angeles

Harav Nachman Morgan, z”l, Los Angeles

Montreal

Reb Avraham Yechiel Krauss, z”l, 67 years old.

England

Harav Uri Ashkenazi, Stanislover Rebbe, zy”a, London

Paris

Harav Masoud Chumu, zt”l. Age 72

Harav Masoud Tovol, zt”l. Age 60.