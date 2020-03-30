Elisha sent a messenger to say to him, “Go and bathe seven times in the Yarden, and your flesh shall be restored and you shall be clean.” (KINGS 5:10)

Previously (Joshua 3), the Yarden river split to allow the Children of Israel to cross into Eretz Yisrael. Now, the Yarden is again part of a miracle, as it cures Naaman of his affliction. The Land of Israel has amazing powers to provide spiritual, emotional and physical healing. The Sages teach (Bava Batra 158b) that Israel’s very air makes one wise, and the sprouting of its fruits heralds redemption. The miracles of Israel are all-encompassing. Sometimes we do not perceive them, or perhaps do not merit an individual miracle. But if one is spiritually attuned, it is possible to appreciate the many miracles God performs in the Promised Land each and every day.