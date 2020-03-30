NYC Mayor Threatens to Shut Down Synagogues, Churches: But not Mosques

I will curse those who curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened on Friday that the Big Apple could close down certain places of worship if New Yorkers continue violating the state’s stay-at-home restrictions and keep congregating for religious services at those locations report Fox News.

“A small number of religious communities, specific churches and specific synagogues are unfortunately not paying attention to this guidance even though it’s so widespread,” the Democrat mayor said at a news conference on the coronavirus crisis.

And although the corona-count hit the 1,000 mark in NYC on Sunday, city officials continue to work hard to control the spread of the pandemic.

“I want to say to all those who are preparing for the potential of religious services this weekend: If you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services,” he added.

Interestingly, de Blasio made no mention of the over one-hundred mosques in New York City.

De Blasio was also under fire recently for his bail reform whose lack of deterrent led many in New York’s Jewish community blamed for the increased antisemitic assaults.