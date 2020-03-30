Regavim: The Govt Taking Shape Under Netanyahu Endangers the Land of Israel

“See, I place the land at your disposal. Go, take possession of the land that Hashem swore to your fathers, Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, to assign to them and to their heirs after them.” Deuteronomy 1:8

The Regavim Movement is deeply concerned by the agreements that are being formulated between the Likud, Blue and White, and Labor, which include the repeal of the Kaminitz Law, placing the Bedouin Authority in the Labor Party’s hands, and setting aside the commitment by Netanyahu and the Likud to extend Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Regavim’s spokesperson explained: “An emergency government that abandons Zionist values presents a clear and imminent danger to the Land of Israel and to the preservation of Israel’s national land resources.”

“In Judea and Samaria – moving forward toward the “Deal of the Century” without establishing Israeli sovereignty means handing over 70% of the territory to the Palestinian Authority without establishing safeguards for the remaining 30%.”

“In the Galilee – repealing the Kaminitz Law equals a seal of approval for the epidemic of illegal construction that is swallowing up the open spaces that are vital to Israel’s development.”

“In the Negev – handing the responsibility for the Bedouin Authority to the radical left equals green-lighting the continued rampage of illegal Bedouin land seizure throughout southern Israel.”

“Let’s call a spade a spade: This isn’t a unity government, it’s a leftist government.”