Muslim Clergy Worldwide Agrees: Jews Created Coronavirus to Shut Down Mecca

Hashem will ward off from you all sickness; He will not bring upon you any of the dreadful diseases of Egypt, about which you know, but will inflict them upon all your enemies.” Deuteronomy 7:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem will ward off from you all sickness; He will not bring upon you any of the dreadful diseases of Egypt, about which you know, but will inflict them upon all your enemies.” (Deuteronomy 7:15)

Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi gave a sermon in a mosque two weeks ago in Sanaa, Yemen that aired on Al-Eman TV (Yemen) in which he claimed that Jews and America conspired to create the coronavirus in order to control in Islam’s holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.

Al-Ubeidi opened his sermon by referring to the “United States of Saudi Arabia”, which he claimed “normalized its relations with the Zionist entity [i.e. Israel].”

He claimed that “Jews gave rise to the Saud clan” that comprises the ruling royal family in Saudi Arabia, which he described as a “Jewish family par excellence.They hail from Mordecai, a Jew who came from Iraq. He settled in the city of Diriyah in Najd.”

Al-Ubedi’s claims about Mordecai, the hero of the Purim holiday described in the Book of Esther, are accurate in that he was Jewish but he lived in Shushan, the capital of Persia. His burial place exists today in Hamedan, Iran. Diriyah is a small town in the region of Najd in central Saudi Arabia. Diriyah and Hamedan are more than 1,100 miles distant from each other.

Claims that the royal family in Saudi Arabia has its roots in Judaism are considered baseless conspiracy theories, though Algemeiner reported last year that an Iranian news service made this claim.

“While the conspiracy theory of one’s enemies being Jewish is a well-known trope in the Arab world (both Egyptian president Sisi’s allies and the Muslim Brotherhood accuse each other of being Jewish) we see that the Iranians also consider being Jewish to be the ultimate insult,” Algemeiner noted.

Al-Ubeidi claimed in his sermon that Mordecai established the Saud clan to “implement the Jewish scheme: to Judaize the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina…When will the Muslims wake up? When we see the Americans and Jews destroying the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina?”

Al-Ubeidi then praised Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi as the only Muslim scholar who said back in 2002 that the Jews, Israel, and America would take control of Mecca and Medina. Badreddin was a former member of the Yemeni parliament who was later instrumental in the Houthi rebellion against the Yemeni government, which began in 2004. The Houthi movement took his name after his assassination in 2004.

The Houthis have launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities, which are widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“[Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi] said that they would create pandemics and diseases,” al-Ubeidi continued. “In order to shut down the two holy mosques.”

Indeed on March 20, Saudi Arabia suspended daily and the weekly Friday prayers inside and outside the walls of the two mosques in Mecca and Medina to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Al-Ubeidi then claimed that the coronavirus did not spread when Saudi men and women danced together in night clubs, “with an American man dancing in front of them and an American woman singing, and then a foreign band comes straight in from the airport. All these foreigners in the dancing halls and the coronavirus does not spread there.”

Friday Sermon by Yemeni Scholar Ibrahim Al-Ubeidi: Coronavirus Is Part of a Plan by the Jews, Israel, U.S. to Control Mecca, Medina; The Saud Clan Is a Jewish Family Brought into Power in Order to Judaize These Cities pic.twitter.com/YXzAaJ4P0s — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 29, 2020

Not the only one

A video of Sheikh Imran Hosein giving a speech at the Jama Masjid, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago in 2004 was reposted last week, presumably because of its sudden relevance to current events.

“The people will continue to make the Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca at specified times of the year) to the house of Allah, and people will continue to perform the umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year) to the Kaaba (the black stone at the center of the Great Mosque in Mecca) even after Gog and Magog have been released.”

“But the last day will not come until the Hajj has been abandoned. So when that day comes and the Hajj is abandoned, it will confirm that Gog and Magog were released long ago.”

“What event is likely to take place that will cause the abandonment of the Hajj?” Hosein asked the listeners, providing the answer after a few moments. “When Israel wages her big war which will witness the dramatic territorial expansion of the state…and then at the same time, an attack on the U.S. dollar and it collapses along with all the paper money in the world. And Israel replaces the United States as the ruling state in the world.”

“That big war is likely to inflame the passions of the Muslims around the world to such a fever pitch that the Saudi government cannot allow the Haj to take place because sucha Hajj would likely threaten the foundations of the Saudi State.”

“And so they might use some cock and bull story about some virus which is a great danger to health, and get the World Health Organization to issue an advisory. And then they suspend the Hajj. And the next day, they continue the suspension until eventually the Hajj is abandoned.”

“So this event could be around the corner.”

The Sheikh posted a comment under the reposted video:

“I NEVER said that the Hajj will be abandoned in 2020. That is a load of rubbish. I will soon remove this video from my You-tube channel. This way I will no longer be blamed for what others have done to misrepresent me. This video, which was recorded in a class/seminar held at the Jama Masjid, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago in 2004 (when I had a bad cough that lasted for a long time), was not referring to today’s virus. It is still too early for us to know what will eventually happen in the world because of this manufactured Corona-virus. If there are those who are OFFENDED because we have rebroadcast this very old lecture, we apologize to them; but it would be interesting to know why they are offended by a lecture delivered 16 years ago.”

Hosein is an expert on Islamic eschatology. He led the weekly Jumu’ah prayers and delivered the sermon at the United Nations headquarters once a month for ten years. He is considered to be controversial by some Sunni scholars. His stated opinion that Gog and Magog (Yajuj and Majuj in Arabic) have already “been released” is considered quite controversial among Islamic scholars.

Hosein was banned from speaking by some Muslim groups after he addressed the ISIS affiliated Mucurapo Mosque in Trinidad. Also, an FBI investigation into a young woman in Minnesota who allegedly supported Al Qaeda turned up a package connecting her to Hosein.According to court papers, Hosein was among the “sources of information for the development of her religious beliefs.” Hosein’s discussion of the Taliban and al-Qaida “contributed meaningfully” to her desire to join the terror group.