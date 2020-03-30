Evangelical Leader Blasts Pastor Wiles for Claiming Jews Getting Coronavirus for Rejecting Jesus

I will bless those who bless you and curse those that curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

TENNESSEE (3/30/20) Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations has once again publicly condemned the antisemitic White Nationalist false prophet, Rick Wiles of TruNews after he had the audacity to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic began at AIPAC and spread through synagogues as a punishment against the Jews!

This is not the first time that Cardoza-Moore, has publicly condemned Wiles for inciting violence against Jews. As the producer and host of the award-winning Christian television program Focus On Israel (FOI), Cardoza-Moore launched this ground-breaking program to educate Christians to beware of heretics like Rick Wiles in the “last days.” The FOI program broadcasts on DAYSTAR TV and PJTN’S broadcast partners reaching a weekly global audience of over 2 billion potential viewers. Wiles threatened legal action against Laurie after calling him a “false prophet,” suggesting that there was a “Jew Coup” underway in Washington, D.C. to unseat President Trump.

“Rick Wiles professes to be an Evangelical Christian Pastor, but he never quotes scriptures in context to legitimize his outrageous statements. In Genesis 12:3, God told Abraham “I will bless those who bless you and curse him who curses you and he who ignores you, I will utterly destroy!” Sadly, Wiles is promoting an ancient libelous theology called replacement theology. This is the same propaganda that Hitler and his Nazi Party promoted, as well as the early Church Fathers who were Gentiles. Rick Wiles is now using a page out of Hitler’s Mein Kampf instead of reading his Bible,” said Laurie Cardoza-Moore.

She added: “The blood libel that Jews spread disease is not new. It was seen throughout history. Whenever something unexplainable happened, including the Black Plague, it was the Jews that were blamed and too often murdered in the name of fake Christianity. I call upon all Christians, Jews and people of conscience to use this time at home to fight back against people like Rick Wiles from their living room. Get online and respond to the antisemites, report their hate speech to the authorities and social networking websites and send the antisemitic content to INFO@PJTN.ORG. Now is the time to not only fight the coronavirus, but the global pandemic of antisemitism which is growing in its shadow.”