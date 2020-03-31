Netanyahu: Those Defying Health Restrictions Violate Two Biblical Commandments

You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your countrymen. Love your fellow as yourself: I am Hashem. Leviticus 19:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his countrymen on Monday from self-imposed quarantine after coming into indirect contact with a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

“We spare no effort in our battle against the coronavirus” he said. “I said from the beginning, it’s better to overreact than under react. Many other countries copied that policy of ours.”

And although Netanyahu praised the Israeli public for their cooperation with the new lock-down restrictions, he noted that there are still some who disregard the recent measures. “Those who don’t comply are endangering not only the public, but themselves as well.”

Quoting from the Book of Leviticus, the Prime Minister explained “whoever violates the prohibition of gatherings tramples on the basic principal of ‘Loved your neighbor as yourself””

You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your countrymen. Love your fellow as yourself: I am Hashem. (Leviticus 19:18)

Netanyahu added that it violates another Biblical prohibition of “do not stand idly by your fellow’s blood”

Do not deal basely with your countrymen. Do not profit by the blood of your fellow: I am Hashem. (Leviticus 19:16)

“It is reckless abandon” he added.

Hinting at Taiwan and Singapore, the Prime Minister also said that although compared to other countries, Israel has had great success saying that he’s like to achieve the same milestones as “certain Asian countries who significantly slowed the spread of the pandemic.”