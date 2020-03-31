IDF Miracle in Jerusalem: Officer Grazed by Bullet Shot by Terrorist

A fire-fight ensued between Israeli border police and terrorists in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson’s office, the border police unit returned fire towards a building where the fire came from. An undercover unit was able to ‘neutralize’ one of the terrorists in the shooting, locate an illegal firearm and arrest five suspects.

When the firefight ended, one of the officer’s noticed that he was grazed by a bullet that was shot at him and pierced the sleeve of his shirt.

In addition, fire bombs as well as stones were thrown at the security forces who responded by means of crowd dispersal measures. One of the police dogs was injured in the head by a rock . He was lightly injured and transferred to veterinary care.