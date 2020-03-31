When My people, who bear My name, humble themselves, pray, and seek My favor and turn from their evil ways, I will hear in My heavenly abode and forgive their sins and heal their land. (CHRONICLES II 7:14)

The Children of Israel are God’s chosen people, and the Land of Israel is His chosen land. The people’s conduct directly influences what happens in the land, since Hashem responds to them with reward or punishment as appropriate. As such, the people feel a great attachment to the land, since it is through the land that God communicates whether or not His people are following His will.