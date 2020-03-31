Report: Israel’s Top Rabbi Orders Ceremonial White Robe to Greet Messiah

After that, I will pour out My spirit on all flesh; Your sons and daughters shall prophesy; Your old men shall dream dreams, And your young men shall see visions.” Joel 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

On Saturday night, Yonatan Dadon of Radio 2000, an Orthodox Hebrew language broadcaster, interviewed Rabbi Yaakov Zissholtz on his weekly Melaveh Malkah program.

In the Hebrew language video, Rabbi Zitsholtz gave the following disclaimer:

“I don’t promise anything and anything can change at any moment but I heard the following statements.”

Rabbi Zissholtz then explained several recent statements made by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most prominent rabbis of this generation, concerning the Messiah.

“Rabbi kanievsky requested that his people prepare for him a glima (a ceremonial white robe). Since when does the Minister of Torah (Rabbi Kanievsky) wear such a thing? Some Jews wear a similar thing called a kittel for the Passover seder but you don’t order a kittel especially made. It can be bought anywhere for one hundred shekels. But an entire suit made of rich white material? In whose honor will Rabbi Kanievsky wear it?”

It is known that many Jewish sages throughout the ages have set aside special clothes to be worn only to greet the Messiah.

“I am not promising anything,” Rabbi Zissholtz said. “There are other tzaddikim (righteous men) who see it differently and are working to delay the Messiah in order to save more Jews.”

Rabbi Zissholtz then related a prediction made by Rabbi Nissan of Ramat Gan, a righteous man who prefers to hide his identity but is recognized by certain communities as being on a high spiritual level. Rabbi Zissholtz claimed that Rabbi Nissan was one of the lamed vav tzaddikim. The rabbi was referring to a Jewish mystical tradition brought in the Talmud (Sanhedrin 97b) that states that “at all times there are 36 special people in the world, and that were it not for them, all of them, if even one of them was missing, the world would come to an end.

“Rabbi Nissan does not speak often but when he speaks, it is to be taken seriously. Rabbi Nissan said that by Passover seder, the geula (redemption) will begin, and on the night of the Passover seder, the Third Temple will descend from heaven.”

Rabbi Zissholtz repeated his disclaimer.

“There are other righteous men who may want this to be delayed , to say ‘Stop’, I want a few more from Tel Aviv and Eilat that still aren’t on the carriage.”

Rabbi Zisholtz quoted Rabbi Dov Kook, a mystic from Tiberias.

“Whoever does not repent now, he is not a sinner,” Rabbi Zissholtz said. “He is simply insane.”

“This is not just for the non-religious. We all need to repent,” Rabbi Zissholtz said. “As long as you have something to improve in your relationship with the Creator, you need to do so. A little more strong, a little closer. Now is the time. This is a matter of life and death.”

“It is very important to smile now, Rabbi Zissholtz advised. “During this corona, we should not be afraid.”