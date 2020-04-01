New York City Jews Concerned as Mayor de Blasio Releases 900 Violent Inmates into Streets

But let justice well up like water, Righteousness like an unfailing stream. Amos 5:4 (The Israel Bible™)

During the wave of violent antisemitic attacks in New York last year, many in the Jewish community blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s bail reform for a lack of deterrence against the assaults.

But instead of acknowledging his failed policies, de Blasio seems to be doubling down after releasing about 900 inmates.

And although the mayor vowed to only release non-violent offenders, The New York Post discovered that on his list included murderers.

Those prisoners included Jose Gonzalez, Christopher Ransom and Jagger Freeman. Gonzalez is accused of killing Bronx FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance. Ransom and Freeman are accused of their roles in a Queens robbery that led to the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.

Rabbi Ari Abramowitz, who now lives in Israel but initially lived in New York City expressed concern with the recent development saying: “The release of these prisoners, coupled with further economic downturn and historic levels of unemployment, has the potential to increase the very real possibility of riots, crime, looting, and a general sense of lawlessness. Historically when this happens everyone suffers, but Jews tend to bear the brunt of it.”