Professor Tells Hezbollah TV: Coronavirus May have Leaked from US Lab

The COVID-19 virus may have leaked from Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army installation in Maryland, a professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside told Hezbollah’s Manar TV on Sunday.

Palestinian-American professor Seif Da’na, who was speaking with Manar TV from Chicago, said that more people die every year from diseases like malaria and as a result of Western economic policies than have died so far from COVID-19.

Da’na compared COVID-19 to the actions of Adolf Hitler, who he said had not done “anything out of the ordinary” since his actions had been no different than those of colonial Europeans. Hitler is viewed “as Satan” only because he did these things in Europe, he said.