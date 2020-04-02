Foxes, Ibex and Boars: Wild Animals Conquer Israel’s Empty Streets [Watch]

Hashem your God will dislodge those peoples before you little by little; you will not be able to put an end to them at once, else the wild beasts would multiply to your hurt. Deuteronomy 7:22 (The Israel Bible™)

As the new health restrictions have kept the Israeli people off of major highways, wild animals have filled the void.

On Israel’s most frequented freeway, ‘Highway 1’, connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, packs of foxes were photographed scavenging on the popular thoroughfare.

But it wasn’t only on highways. In Eilat’s once bustling boardwalk, herds of ibex were caught roaming an area they would never consider entering before the Coronavirus crisis took place.

Meanwhile in Israel’s north, wild boars have “occupied” Haifa taking advantage of the desolate streets to graze: