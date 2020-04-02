Jaffa Arabs Wage Violent Riot after Man Arrested for Violating Quarantine Regulations

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Arab residents of Jaffa rioted on Wednesday, burning tires and dumpsters because the police were enforcing nationwide quarantine restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

זו לא רמאללה, גם לא גדר המערכת בעזה, זו יפו, גוש דן. רק ארבעה עצורים בסוף האירוע. @IL_police pic.twitter.com/0rEUOL88X9 — מנדי ריזל (@mendi_rizel) April 1, 2020

During a patrol of the Ajami neighborhood, police saw two men standing together and asked to see identification to check if they were outside the 100-meter limit from their homes, according to a report by Ynet.

אינתיפאדה בלב יפו בגלל מעצר של ערבי שהפר בידוד.

אלה הם הרוקחים והרופאים שאיימן עודה התכוון אליהם? pic.twitter.com/gwUv04JUGe — Tomer L. (@TomerL_1) April 1, 2020

The young man refused the order, and other residents began surrounding the officers to help the man escape. Police called for backup; shortly after, clashes began.

את זה לא תראו בתקשורת.. מחאה של תושבי יפו כנגד אלימות משטרתית ומעצרים של תושבי האזור. pic.twitter.com/DuXKqZUfrC — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) April 1, 2020

Police officers made four additional arrests.

The police released a statement, according to the report, stating that “forces in Jaffa spotted a man who refused to disclose his details, and dozens of people gathered, including his family, surrounding the officers to aid the boy’s escape. Some even confronting the forces and attacking them violently.”

“A large group of people burned tires and hurled objects, hitting police, who arrived at the scene. Israeli police officers are now engaged in stopping violations of directives. The police will allow the right to protest and freedom of expression, but will not allow violent behavior,” said the statement.