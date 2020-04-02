The Only Israelis Left Praying Together Are Those Quarantined with Coronavirus

You shall serve Hashem your God, and He will bless your bread and your water. And I will remove sickness from your midst. Exodus 23:25 (The Israel Bible™)

As Israel’s Health Ministry has shut down synagogues forbidding Jewish people from congregating for prayer, one sector of Israeli society is enjoying group prayers without fear of catching or spreading coronavirus.

In an unexpected twist of events, those Jewish Israelis who tested positive for Covid-19 are the only ones who are still praying together. They are doing this while congregating for worship in hotels throughout Israel that have been converted into quarantine centers.

Apparently, it’s not only the religious coronavirus patients who are making lemons out of lemonade. These hotels are full of many young secular folk who also tested positive and have no social distancing restrictions. Dance parties and other social events are both privileges and regular occurrences in these hotels that the rest of the county is not allowed to enjoy.