New Poll: 44% of Americans See COVID-19 As Divine Wake-Up Call

“But you, Daniel, keep the words secret, and seal the book until the time of the end. Many will range far and wide and knowledge will increase.” Daniel 12:4 (The Israel Bible™)

A new poll by the Joshua Fund, a pro-Israel evangelical organization founded in 2006 by Joel C. Rosenberg, polled 1,000 “likely” American voters about the spiritual implications of the coronavirus. The results were, in their words, “stunning.”

44.3% of Christian and non-Christian respondents said they believe the coronavirus and resulting economic meltdown is a “wake up call for us to turn back to faith in God,” signs of “coming judgment,” or both.

40.1% of the self-identified Christian respondents said they are reading the Bible more than ever, watching or listening to Bible teaching and Christian sermons online since they cannot go to church, and searching online to understand Bible prophecy and God’s plan for the future of mankind.

29.4% of the total polled believe the coronavirus and economic meltdown are “signs that we are living in what the Bible calls the ‘last days.’”

When asked if the coronavirus was a “wake-up call” the respondents answered as follows:

42% of Jewish people say yes

25.4% of self-identified “secular” Americans say yes

39.3% of single people (compared to 49% of married people) say yes

54% of military households say yes

51.7% of Hispanic Americans say yes

63.6% of African Americans say yes

40.3% of whites say yes

26.3% of Asian Americans say yes

41.8% of young people, age 18-29 say yes

46.6% of people age 30-40 say yes

42.8% of people age 41-55 say yes

50.9% of people age 56-65 say yes

39.6% of people over 65 say yes

58% of Republicans said this is a spiritual call. 41% of Democrats believe this, including 34% of liberal Democrats and 47% of moderate Democrats.

While 29.4% of all poll respondents say yes, the crisis reveals that “we are living in what the Bible calls the last days,” other groups of Americans responded thus:

29.5% of Jewish people say yes, we are living in the last days

25.4% of self-identified “secular” Americans say yes

28.5% of single people (compared to 31.6% of married people) say yes

36.6% of military households say yes

50% of Hispanic Americans say yes

40% of African Americans say yes

24.7% of whites say yes

14.2% of Asian Americans say yes

28% of young people age 18-29 say yes

33.3% of people age 30-40 say yes

28.9% of people age 41-55 say yes

33.4% of people age 56-65 say yes

23.8% of people over 65 say yes

The survey was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, a nationally-respected polling company, from March 23 through March 26. The questions were asked of 1,000 likely American voters. The poll had a reported margin of error of +/- 3.1%, at a 95% confidence interval.

In addition to the poll, the Joshua Fund published a 12-page fact sheet titled, “What Does the Bible Teach About Pestilence, Plagues & Global Pandemics? as a resource for pastors, theologians, and seminary professors.