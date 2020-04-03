New Poll: 44% of Americans See COVID-19 As Divine Wake-Up Call

“But you, Daniel, keep the words secret, and seal the book until the time of the end. Many will range far and wide and knowledge will increase.” Daniel 12:4 (The Israel Bible™)
A new poll by the Joshua Fund, a pro-Israel evangelical organization founded in 2006 by Joel C. Rosenberg, polled 1,000 “likely” American voters about the spiritual implications of the coronavirus. The results were, in their words, “stunning.”
- 44.3% of Christian and non-Christian respondents said they believe the coronavirus and resulting economic meltdown is a “wake up call for us to turn back to faith in God,” signs of “coming judgment,” or both.
- 40.1% of the self-identified Christian respondents said they are reading the Bible more than ever, watching or listening to Bible teaching and Christian sermons online since they cannot go to church, and searching online to understand Bible prophecy and God’s plan for the future of mankind.
- 29.4% of the total polled believe the coronavirus and economic meltdown are “signs that we are living in what the Bible calls the ‘last days.’”
When asked if the coronavirus was a “wake-up call” the respondents answered as follows:
- 42% of Jewish people say yes
- 25.4% of self-identified “secular” Americans say yes
- 39.3% of single people (compared to 49% of married people) say yes
- 54% of military households say yes
- 51.7% of Hispanic Americans say yes
- 63.6% of African Americans say yes
- 40.3% of whites say yes
- 26.3% of Asian Americans say yes
- 41.8% of young people, age 18-29 say yes
- 46.6% of people age 30-40 say yes
- 42.8% of people age 41-55 say yes
- 50.9% of people age 56-65 say yes
- 39.6% of people over 65 say yes
While 29.4% of all poll respondents say yes, the crisis reveals that “we are living in what the Bible calls the last days,” other groups of Americans responded thus:
- 29.5% of Jewish people say yes, we are living in the last days
- 25.4% of self-identified “secular” Americans say yes
- 28.5% of single people (compared to 31.6% of married people) say yes
- 36.6% of military households say yes
- 50% of Hispanic Americans say yes
- 40% of African Americans say yes
- 24.7% of whites say yes
- 14.2% of Asian Americans say yes
- 28% of young people age 18-29 say yes
- 33.3% of people age 30-40 say yes
- 28.9% of people age 41-55 say yes
- 33.4% of people age 56-65 say yes
- 23.8% of people over 65 say yes
In addition to the poll, the Joshua Fund published a 12-page fact sheet titled, “What Does the Bible Teach About Pestilence, Plagues & Global Pandemics? as a resource for pastors, theologians, and seminary professors.