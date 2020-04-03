New Study Puts Israel at Top for Coronvirus Safety

” Safe and sound, I lie down and sleep, for You alone, Hashem, keep me secure.” Psalms 4:9 (The Israel Bible™)
A study by The Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies, ranked Israel at the top of its Coronavirus Health Safety list posted on Thursday.
Israel received a score of 619. Singapore placed second with a score of 600. The United States placed 27th with a score of 140. India was ranked the least safe country with a score of 39.48.
DKG did not explain how it arrived at these results.