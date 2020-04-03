How Does Coronavirus Affect IDF Officer’s Training?

What is the Officer’s Training School? The school is named “Bahad 1” and serves as the central base which hosts most soldiers—regardless of the unit—currently undergoing the IDF’s Officer’s Course. A challenging course, the course varies in length depending on the unit of the soldier and can take place from anywhere upwards of 6 months. The soldiers in the course are taught how to take on managerial and commanding positions within their units. Upon completion of the course, many soldiers return as commanders in their original units while others take on commanding positions in other units. The IDF Officer’s School is taking different measures to ensure that the cadets stay safe during COVID-19. This is how: