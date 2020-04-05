Hezbollah Leader in Charge of Exposing Collaborators Killed for being Collaborator

Lebanon is not fuel enough, Nor its beasts enough for sacrifice. Isaiah 40:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Hezbollah commander Ali Mohammed Younis was found assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday night.

A Lebanese report cited by Channel 13 news reveals that his body was discovered in a roadside ditch with both stab wounds and gunshot wounds in Nabatieh.

The body of Muhammad Ali Yunus, a Hezbollah commander was found with stabbing and gunshot wounds in southern #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/AgEHiMRFL7 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 5, 2020

Fars News reports that Younis was in charge of “exposing collaborators”. He was also a close associate of the late Qassem Soleimani, the notorious IRGC who was killed in a US airstrike in January.