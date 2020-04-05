The hand of Hashem lay heavy upon the Ashdodites, and He wrought havoc among them: He struck Ashdod and its territory with hemorrhoids. I Samuel 5:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Soros-Backed Chinese Biotech Company Looking to Relocate Wuhan Lab to US

The hand of Hashem lay heavy upon the Ashdodites, and He wrought havoc among them: He struck Ashdod and its territory with hemorrhoids. (I Samuel 5:6)

Recent rumors that billionaire and super-supporter of the left-wing, George Soros, invested in a biotech lab that developed the coronavirus were labeled as false but there is some basis to the claims. The rumors were bandied about on social media last month but a closer look shows that a biotech lab in Wuhan is being outsourced and may end up in your backyard.

Documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2011 show Soros Fund Management LLC invested heavily into WUXI Pharmatech Caymen, Inc., a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The company, established in 2000, provides validated research including in vitro (HTS, SAR screening support) and in vivo disease models in cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic and infectious diseases.

The company is, in fact, owned by Ge Li and not Soros and there is no evidence that the Soros Fund continued to invest in the company.

WuXi AppTec operates 15 sites across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. One year before Soros invested in the company, they announced plans to build a $100 million research and development center in Wuhan. The center was opened one year after Soros’ investment, the Wuhan lab was opened.

Late last year, all or Wuxi’s sites in China shut down. An article in Outsourcing-Pharma noted that after an “extended New Year holiday, most of Wuxi’s China sites are up and running.” The “sole exception” was the site in Wuhan which will “remain closed until local regulations permit it to reopen.”

As a result, the company is looking “reassign” the work carried out at its Wuhan site to its seven sites in the U.S. which employ 1,600 people.

Despite claims that the coronavirus was manufactured in a laboratory, this theory has been questioned by most credible sources. An article in Nature Medicine reported the following:

“If genetic manipulation had been performed, one of the several reverse-genetic systems available for betacoronaviruses would probably have been used,” the analysis reads. “However, the genetic data irrefutably show that SARS-CoV-2 is not derived from any previously used virus backbone.”