Report: Hezbollah Terrorists Killed in Israeli Strike in Syria

By BIN staff

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Capture of alleged Israeli strike in Hama, Syria (Capture/YouTube)

Various Syrian sources are reporting that several Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists were killed and dozens injured in an attack on an Iranian ammunition depot in the Aleppo region of Syria. The attack was allegedly perpetrated by Israel.