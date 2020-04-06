Report: Hezbollah Terrorists Killed in Israeli Strike in Syria

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)
Various Syrian sources are reporting that several Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists were killed and dozens injured in an attack on an Iranian ammunition depot in the Aleppo region of Syria. The attack was allegedly perpetrated by Israel.
Two separate strikes on #Iranian targets in #Syria. One in #Mizanaz southwest of #Aleppo and another at the Al-Bukamal by the #Iraqi border.
— Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) April 5, 2020