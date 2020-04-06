“And the Kohen Yehoyada took a chest and bored a hole in its lid. He placed it at the right side of the mizbayach as one entered the House of Hashem, and the priestly guards of the threshold deposited there all the money that was brought into the House of Hashem.” II KINGS 12:10 (The Israel Bible™)

According to Jewish law, money that is designated for use in the Beit Hamikdash is endowed with a special status and must be used only for its intended purpose. In the Holy Temple, it is therefore necessary to ensure that donated funds are properly secured and then distributed for care of the Beit Hamikdash and communal offerings. Today, without a Beit Hamikdash, we are likewise required to make sure that we are completely honest in our financial dealings, and that money is used for its intended purpose.