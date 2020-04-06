France Donates Four Deadly Battle-Ships to Hezbollah – Report

They turned off there and went in to spend the night in Giva. He went and sat down in the town square, but nobody took them indoors to spend the night. Judges 19:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Four French frigates entered Lebanese docks on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to a report by Al-Joumhouria, the ‘sophisticated’ French frigates are being ‘gifted’ to the Lebanese Military and will be joining the navy.

The Lebanese government, and hence its military are fully controlled by Hezbollah and the terror organization’s allies.

French ambassador to Beirut, Bruno Fouche, ‘personally supervised the operation’. Fouche even boarded one of the battleships that were delivered to Lebanon from the Toulon Naval Base in southern France.