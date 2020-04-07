Netanyahu: I’m Praying for UK PM Boris Johnson

Heal me, Hashem, and let me be healed; Save me, and let me be saved; For You are my glory. (Jeremiah17:14)

After being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he as well as the entire nation of Israel is “praying for the “speedy and full recovery of our friend British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the People of Israel pray for the speedy and full recovery of our friend British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. 🇮🇱🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gNoPE4ulr1 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 6, 2020

The statement was tweeted after it was announced that Johnson, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had been transported to the ICU.

The 55-year-old prime minister was admitted to a hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

Johnson tasked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab with acting as Prime Minister where necessary reports the BBC.

Netanyahu, in a separate speech on Monday mentioned Johnson saying: “I ask on behalf of all of you to send our best wishes to our friend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling the disease.”