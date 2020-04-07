“But I have installed My king on Tzion, My holy mountain!” PSALMS 2:6 (The Israel Bible™)

As opposed to Psalm 1 which heralds the man who walks in the ways of Hashem, Psalm 2 is directed to nations and kings, rebuking those derelict peoples who reject the Lord and seek to destroy Israel. The Sages suggest various possibilities to explain to which enemy the psalm refers: Nimrod, Pharaoh, or Gog and Magog. But regardless who the enemy is, he is ultimately doomed to destruction. Hashem has chosen a king from among the Children of Israel who will serve as His anointed one on Tzion, His holy mountain. Once the People of Israel conquer and settle the land, the anointed one, king of Israel, will assume the role of defender of his people and will protect Israel from harm.