Pharmaceutical Firm Behind Potential Coronavirus Cure Derives its Name from Bible

By David Sidman

Is there no balm in Gilad? Can no physician be found? Why has healing not yet Come to my poor people? Jeremiah 8:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Nov 23, 2019 Foster City / CA / USA – Gilead headquarters in Silicon Valley; Gilead Sciences, Inc. is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs (courtesy: Shutterstock)

Gilead, the pharmaceutical company behind a potential cure for the Chinese virus derived their name from a largely overlooked passage in the Bible.

A Gilead spokesperson told Jewish Insider that their name is sourced from a plant that was referenced in the Bible in the book of Jeremiah:

Is there no balm in Gilad? Can no physician be found? Why has healing not yet Come to my poor people? (Jeremiah 8:22)

As the Israel Bible explains:

Gilad is located on the plains of Jordan, across the river from Yerushalayim, and was famous for its medicines. The commentators understand this balm as a metaphor — righteousness and good deeds could have healed the people, but they were too distant.

It was also mentioned earlier in the book of Genesis 37:25:

Then they sat down to a meal. Looking up, they saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilad, their camels bearing gum, balm, and ladanum to be taken to Egypt. (Genesis 37:25)

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that Gilead Sciences Inc. is said to be donating 1.5 million doses of its experimental anti-coronavirus treatment remdesivir. That amount could treat 140,000 cases.

“Our logo incorporates a leaf and a shield to symbolize our efforts to use a long tradition of healing with modern biopharmaceutical science to protect and improve the lives of people suffering from life-threatening diseases worldwide,” spokesman Chris Ridley said. “The leaf symbolizes life, healing and growth. The shield symbolizes strength, safety, security, honor and tradition.”