Hulk Hogan: Coronavirus is Message from God, Compares it to Plagues in Egypt

And Hashem said to Moshe, “I will bring but one more plague upon Pharaoh and upon Egypt; after that he shall let you go from here; indeed, when he lets you go, he will drive you out of here one and all. Exodus 11:1 (The Israel Bible™)

In a recent Facebook post, Hulk Hogan noted the false God’s that society worships saying: “In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, noted that popular industries such as sports, theater and concerts that are often idolized by many in the west are no more: