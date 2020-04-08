Hulk Hogan: Coronavirus is Message from God, Compares it to Plagues in Egypt

And Hashem said to Moshe, “I will bring but one more plague upon Pharaoh and upon Egypt; after that he shall let you go from here; indeed, when he lets you go, he will drive you out of here one and all. Exodus 11:1 (The Israel Bible™)
In a recent Facebook post, Hulk Hogan noted the false God’s that society worships saying: “In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.”
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, noted that popular industries such as sports, theater and concerts that are often idolized by many in the west are no more:
In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, “you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church”