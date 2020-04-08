“Happy is the man whom You discipline, Hashem, the man You instruct in Your teaching” PSALMS 94:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 94 is about seeking vengeance. The psalmist is in great pain. He calls out to the Lord, but hears no response. He lashes out at the evildoers, but they ignore him. Finally, he turns inward to himself and realizes that sometimes suffering is really a gift. Suffering reminds a person that Hashem cares enough about him to “discipline” him, and trusts in his ability to prevail. Rabbi Simeon Bar Yochai famously states in the Talmud (Berachot 5a): “Three gifts were given by God through suffering: Torah, the Land of Israel and the world to come.” One must fight, endure and suffer in order to maintain the greatest of all gifts, Eretz Yisrael. Even though the Jews have returned to their land after two thousand years and assumed their rightful place among the nations, securing Eretz Yisrael is still fraught with bloodshed and pain. Only the righteous are able to perceive that this suffering paves the way to one of the greatest gifts of God to His people.