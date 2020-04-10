Whales On Their Way to Israel for Passover Messiah Meal

“Hashem provided a huge fish to swallow Yona; and Yona remained in the fish’s belly three days and three nights.”Jonah 2:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Animals of all types are using the COVID-19 global lockdown to come out of hiding and whales are no exception. A maritime patrol filmed a rare pair of Fin Whales cavorting in the Mediterranean on Tuesday off the coast of Calanques national park, a protected nature reserve. That section of the Mediterranean of the coast of Marseille, France is usually a bustling port that whales avoid.

The Fin Whale is quite impressive, the second-largest species on Earth after the blue whale, growing to about 85 feet long and weighing as much as 70 tons. Like all other large whales, the fin whale was heavily hunted during the 20th century. As a result, it is an endangered species.

Didier Reault, the president of the Calanques national park, told the Associated Press that it is “very, very rare” for Fin whales to be spotted in the region.

“The absence of human activity means the whales are far more serene, calm and confident about rediscovering their playground that they abandon when there is maritime traffic,” Reault told The AP. “It is clear that the lockdown of humans is helping nature and biodiversity rediscover their natural spaces. With the lockdown, nothing is happening, it is dead quiet. And animals, be they fin whales or other marine species, are clearly rediscovering their confidence and peace, allowing them to come closer to shore.”