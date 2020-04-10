Grandson of Munich Terrorist and Obama Darling Set to be California Congressman

“And you have acted worse than your fathers, every one of you following the willfulness of his evil heart and paying no heed to Me. Jeremiah (6:12)

Ammar Campa-Najjar seems like the ideal candidate to represent California’s 50th congressional district in the U.S. House of representatives. He is young and good looking and endorsed by many politicians including former President Barack Obama. A recent poll of likely voters in November shows the race is close with Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, with 45% compared to 48% for his Republican opponent, Darrell Issa.

He recently called to mobilize the military to battle the “war with the coronavirus.”

Usually described in the media as Palestinian-Mexican, Ammar’s ethnicity and religion are ambiguous. A recent twitter post not only wished the Jewish community a happy Passover but also claimed that he would be celebrating the Jewish holiday with his “partner.” His girlfriend is Jewish.

Chag Pesach Sameach! Wishing all those who observe, including my family and friends, a joyous #Passover. Tonight, I'll be having Seder dinner virtually with my partner's family as we relive the sacred story of overcoming plague and hardship together. This too shall pass. pic.twitter.com/DSWV355Fjt — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) April 8, 2020



His website states that Campa-Najjar was born in California and raised in San Diego by his mother who is described as both “Christian” and “Catholic.” His bio does not mention his father but an investigative article by the Clarion Project identified him as Yasser Mohammad Yousef al-Najjar, the Palestinian Authority’s ambassador to Norway appointed in 2005 who was accused by his own people of corruption. More significantly, Yasser Al-Najjar’s father, the potential congressman’s grandfather, was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar also known as Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September headed by Yasser Arafat. Abu Youssef was one of the masterminds who took part in the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and a German police officer at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Though the congressional candidate claims to have rejected his grandfather’s legacy and has been endorsed by the Jewish community in his district, he has also referred to his terrorist grandfather as a “legend” and a “public servant” on social media.

“It’s back breaking work being my dad, and being his son requires broad shoulders,” he posted in 2015 on Instagram (since removed). “For me, it’s dealing with the pressure of being his son. In the eyes of many, Yasser Mohammad Alnajjar is the son of a legend, and a hero in his own right…I have two generations of public servants running through my veins.”