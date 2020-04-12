Pope Calls Coronavirus “Nature’s Response”: No Mention of God

“I don’t know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature’s responses,”

Pope Francis claims that the coronavirus pandemic is one of “nature’s responses” to people ignoring the current environmental crisis reports CNN.

During an email interview, the pontiff stated that the outbreak provided an opportunity to slow the rate of production and consumption. The pontiff added that people could also learn to understand and contemplate the natural world.

“We did not respond to the partial catastrophes. Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted? Who speaks now of the floods?” the Pope said.

“I don’t know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature’s responses,” he added. It is interesting to note that the leader of the Catholic church stated that the pandemic came from “nature” and not God.

The current health crisis has forced the Pope to celebrate Palm Sunday mass in an empty church, a sharp contrast to the usually packed sites.

The 83-year-old pontiff, who suffers from a damaged lung infection, tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice. Pope Francis is adhering to social distancing measures. He currently eats his meals in his private quarters, and applies disinfectant when meeting with guests, the Vatican press office reported.

Pope Francis relayed in the interview that he was recovering from bronchitis and that he is praying even more from his home in the Vatican during this “time of great uncertainty.