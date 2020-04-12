BDS Leader Accidentally Calls for Separating Gazan Children from their Families

Then Balak said to Balaam, “What have you done to me? Here I brought you to damn my enemies, and instead you have blessed them!” Numbers 23:11 (The Israel Bible™)

While the American left has taken every opportunity to blast President Trump for allegedly separating children of illegal aliens from Mexico from their families, one prominent anti-Israel activist seems to have inadvertently called for the same thing for the very population her organization claims to protect.

Director of Code Pink, Ariel Gold, recently took to Twitter to call on the Israeli government to allow Gazan children into Israel without their parents.

Code Pink is an NGO that describes itself as a “grassroots peace and social justice movement working to end U.S.-funded wars and occupations, to challenge militarism globally and to redirect our resources into health care, education, green jobs and other life-affirming activities”. Much of their focus however, is on boycotting Israel.

In the March 22 tweet, Gold, who has stated that she is against Israel as a Jewish state states: “Countries around the world, even Iran, even US, are releasing parts of prison populations bc of COVID-19. Will Israel open the prison gates of Gaza? How about letting just the children of Gaza out? Israel is culpable for every coronavirus death that happens in Gaza”

Gold also conveniently ignores the fact that Israel has tried to send medical supplies to Gaza but the Hamas led government has rejected the offer.