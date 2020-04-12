As Italian Hospitals Collapse: EU Gives $77M to Ramallah for ‘Coronavirus Relief’

So Esau went to Ishmael and took to wife, in addition to the wives he had, Mahalath the daughter of Ishmael son of Avraham, sister of Nebaioth. Genesis 28:9 (The Israel Bible™)

EU member state Italy, who has begged the EU to use their bailout rescue fund, was likely dumbfounded to hear that the EU sent 71 million Euro (about $77 M) to the Palestinian Authority for coronavirus relief.

In a video conference between PA officials and the EU’s representative to Judea and Samaria, the EU said in a statement: “The European Union welcomes the preventive measures so far taken by the Palestinian Authority, as well as the COVID-19 response Plan.”

“The EU notes the challenges linked to implementing the response plan, including the fact that the occupied Palestinian territory is economically dependent on Israel, restrictions on movement and access for Palestinians, and the complex challenges in the Gaza Strip under closure. The EU’s assistance package, which also includes humanitarian aid, is a direct response to the Palestinian Authority’s COVID-19 response Plan.”