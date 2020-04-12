Gaza: Amnesty Intl. Employee Snitches on Peace Activist for Chatting with Israelis

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Rami Aman, a 38-year-old peace activist from Gaza, has not been heard from since Thursday. His crime – holding a virtual meeting on Zoom with Israeli people curious about the current situation in Gaza.

Aman held a 2-hour Zoom meeting where he discussed with his Israeli counterparts the current health crisis and how it affects Gaza. Following the meeting, Aman was kidnapped by Gaza’s Hamas run government and charged with “normalizing ties” with Israelis.

As it turns out, Aman was ratted on by a woman named Hind Khoudary. Khoudary is a research consultant for Amnesty International in Gaza. Amnesty international is a UK based NGO that claims to stand for “human rights”.

UN Watch director Hillel Neuer blasted Amnesty saying: “Your research consultant Hind Khoudary got Hamas to arrest peace activist Rami Aman for the crime of holding a Zoom call with Israeli peace activists, reports the New York Times. Why do you employ enemies of human rights and peace?”

.@Amnesty Your research consultant Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza) got Hamas to arrest peace activist Rami Aman for the crime of holding a Zoom call with Israeli peace activists, reports the New York Times. Why do you employ enemies of human rights and peace?https://t.co/86taQL1mWL — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Amnesty has been accused of placing their bias against the Jewish state before human rights. A recent study shows that Amnesty International is riddled with antisemitism targeting Israel.