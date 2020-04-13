Biden’s Health Advisor: Keep Americans in Lock-down for at Least 1.5 Years

Go, my people, enter your chambers, And lock your doors behind you. Hide but a little moment, Until the indignation passes. Isaiah 26:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s health adviser, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, said last week that coronavirus will be around “for at least eighteen months or more” and that the U.S. “will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications.”

Emanuel was among the architects of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as ‘ObamaCare’, is on Biden’s “Public Health Advisory Committee.” The committee was established to “provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters.”

His sentiment are somewhat consistent with statements from the White House’s medical advisers as well as federal government documents on COVID-19. However, Emanuel seems to have a far more ominous outlook without considering ways to roll back the current closure measures and revive the economic damage.