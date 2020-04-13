Dr. Fauci Echos Bill Gate’s Forced Immunity Tracking for Employment, Travel

Take a census of the whole Israelite community by the clans of its ancestral houses, listing the names, every male, head by head. Numbers 1:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed in an interview with CNN on Friday that the idea of Americans carrying “certificates of immunity” is a possibility being considered to identify people who have been infected with the COVID-19 virus and help jump-start America’s economy in the coming weeks.

“Can you imagine a time where Americans carry certificates of immunity?” CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Fauci during the interview.

“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci, answered.

“It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not.”

He added, “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

The certificate of immunity, is the brainchild of billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Back in March, Gates called for a national tracking system for coronavirus during a Reddit AMA reports Forbes.

When asked what he meant by a ‘certificate of immunity, Gates wrote: “Obviously, some kind of recording and tracking mechanism that relies on technology to alert — in context of discussing coronavirus — “who has recovered,” versus who has “been tested,” versus who has been administered a vaccine, “when we have [one].”

Fauci and Gates are well connected with one another. Fauci serves as a member of the Leadership Council for the Global Vaccine Action Plan. This organization was established by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, UNICEP and Fauci’s own NIAID — a plan that calls for a “Decade of Vaccines” to spread far and wide, all around the globe.