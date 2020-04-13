“And the Israelites ate manna forty years, until they came to a settled land; they ate the manna until they came to the border of the land of Canaan.” EXODUS 16:35 (The Israel Bible™)

The Children of Israel were fed manna from heaven during the entire period of forty years of wandering in the desert, until they were within sight of the Promised Land. At that point, they went from being directly sustained by the manna to being nourished by the bountiful produce of Eretz Yisrael. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch notes that Hashem intended for the produce of the land to be enjoyed as though it, too, is like the miraculous manna, provided directly by God.