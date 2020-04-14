Trump Retweets Message with Call to Fire Fauci

Do not turn to ghosts and do not inquire of familiar spirits, to be defiled by them: I Hashem am your God. Leviticus 19:31 (The Israel Bible™)

President Trump retweeted a post on Sunday night that called for the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci after the infectious disease specialist appeared for an interview on CNN.

The tweet came from former Republican candidate for Congress DeAnna Lorraine. It featured the hashtag #FireFauci. The post referenced Fauci admitting that more lives could have been spared had the US acted earlier to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” Trump wrote, stressing that his travel ban was necessary to stop the virus’ spread. “I banned China long before people spoke up.”

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

On Sunday, Fauci made an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” There he conceded that America “could’ve saved lives” if it had initiated mitigation efforts earlier.

“You know, Jake, as I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint,” Fauci explained to host Jake Tapper.

“We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But we — it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”