“Tell of His glory among the nations, His wondrous deeds, among all peoples.” PSALMS 96:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The Land of Israel is the home of the Jewish people, and it is also the place from which the message of Hashem will go out to all the nations of the world. Psalm 96 charges each individual to sing praises of God. Just as the heavens and earth, forests and fields sing a song of praise to Him, so too, all people should declare Hashem as king and acknowledge His just dominion. The psalm concludes with God’s justice, since only through His absolute judgment will the nations of the world recognize His ways.