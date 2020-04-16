Iran’s Navy Harasses American Warships in Persian Gulf with ‘Guns Unpinned’ [Watch]

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Coronavirus ravaging the Islamic Republic was no obstacle for the Revolutionary guards from flexing their maritime muscles in the Gulf.

More than ten Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels disrupted a formation of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the Persian Gulf, the USNI news reports.

Eleven Iranian fast boats “repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches of the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60), USS Firebolt (PC-10), USS Sirocco (PC-6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB-1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB-1304) while the U.S. vessels were conducting joint integration operations with U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf,” the US Navy said in a statement.

“The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach (CPA) and within 10 yards of Maui‘s bow.”

In the video below, one of the American seamen can be heard noticing that the Iranian’s gun is unpinned.